Perryman (groin) is active for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Perryman has missed the last four games due to a groin injury, but he will return for Thursday night's AFC West clash. The veteran linebacker has logged 54 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 10 regular-season games. Perryman's return Thursday means Troy Dye will revert to a rotational role at inside linebacker.
