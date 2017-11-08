Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Will play as weakside linebacker to start
Perryman (ankle), who was activated from the Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return list Tuesday, will start as the weakside linebacker, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hayes Pullard will continue to man the middle linebacker spot, with Perryman's snaps likely limited for the immediate future, given Sunday will be his first game of the 2017 campaign. Given the Chargers have had success utilizing a multi-safety approach, it wouldn't be a surprise if Perryman were subbed out often as he continues to get into game-ready shape.
