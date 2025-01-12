Perryman (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Texans.
Perryman injured his left elbow in the first quarter of Saturday's game. The injury is severe enough for Perryman to not return for the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, and Troy Dye will remain at middle linebacker
