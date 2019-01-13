Chargers' Derek Watt: Active Sunday
Watt (shoulder) is active for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Patriots.
Watt's status is of little surprise after he was a full participant in Friday's practice session. He holds little fantasy value himself but his presence as a blocker will bode well for Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.
