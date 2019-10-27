Watt (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Watt was a surprise addition to the injury report during the week with the knee issue, but as evidenced by this news, will start at fullback for the game. The 26-year-old will be an important blocking piece for running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler facing a stout Chicago defense.

