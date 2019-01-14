Chargers' Derek Watt: Limited to special-teams role
Watt played zero offensive snaps and 26 special-teams snaps Sunday in the Chargers' 41-28 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round.
It's been standard for Watt to receive more run on the Chargers' kick-coverage and kick-return units throughout the season, but this was the first time he was excluded entirely on offense. That was probably a byproduct of the game script more than anything, as the Chargers trailed by 28 points at halftime and had little use for a lead blocker while attempting just 10 runs on the day. Watt should return as Los Angeles' fullback in 2019, but that role won't yield him anything more than the occasional touch. Over his 18 games this season, Watt ran four times for 11 yards and gained three yards on two receptions.
