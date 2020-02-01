Chargers' Derek Watt: Nearly earns Pro Bowl bid
Watt attempted seven carries for 10 yards and a touchdown, and also tacked on three receptions for 32 yards throughout the 2019 season.
While Watt was marginalized in the way of counting stats, he was a first-team Pro Bowl alternate for special teams, and a second-team alternate for fullback, demonstrating his importance to the Chargers. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
