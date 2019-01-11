Watt (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Patriots, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

Watt was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been limited Thursday and Wednesday. The third-year fullback isn't an asset in fantasy formats, having only logged four carries during the regular season, but Watt will help open holes for Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler if he's able to suit up.