Watt is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears with a knee injury.

Watt landed on the injury report this week with the knee issue, but the fact he practiced fully Friday puts him on track to play Week 8. The Chargers would have to work without a true fullback Sunday should the 26-year-old be unable to suit up.

