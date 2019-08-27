Chargers' Derek Watt: Ready to go for Week 1
Watt (shoulder) played five snaps in the preseason loss Saturday to the Seahawks.
Watt should be full-go for the start of the regular season, but his lack of consistent playing time and marginal role in the offense makes him an unattractive fantasy option even in the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Chargers' Derek Watt: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Chargers' Derek Watt: Gains medical clearance•
-
Chargers' Derek Watt: Rehabbing from shoulder surgery•
-
Chargers' Derek Watt: Limited to special-teams role•
-
Chargers' Derek Watt: Active Sunday•
-
Chargers' Derek Watt: Officially listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...