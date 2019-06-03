Watt is rehabbing after undergoing shoulder surgery in late May, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Watt sustained the injury, but he currently is without a timetable for a return. The 26-year-old saw more snaps on special teams than with the offense in 2018, finishing with just four carries for 11 yards and one reception for two yards in 16 games.

