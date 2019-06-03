Chargers' Derek Watt: Rehabbing from shoulder surgery
Watt is rehabbing after undergoing shoulder surgery in late May, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when Watt sustained the injury, but he currently is without a timetable for a return. The 26-year-old saw more snaps on special teams than with the offense in 2018, finishing with just four carries for 11 yards and one reception for two yards in 16 games.
