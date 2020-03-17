Play

Watt and the Steelers agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt will join brother T.J., who was a 2017 first-round pick of the Steelers. Derek Watt is still known for his blocking capabilities rather than his rushing prowess, as he attempted seven carries for 10 yards and a touchdown, and also tacked on three receptions for 32 yards throughout the 2019 season. Pittsburgh already has Roosevelt Nix (knee) on the roster, so it's likely that one of the two won't be on the roster when the 2020 season commences.

