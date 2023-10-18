Davis went without a target while playing two of the Chargers' 73 snaps on offense in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

In the Chargers' previous game Week 4 versus the Raiders, Davis logged 12 snaps and recorded two catches for 16 yards, but he saw his already limited playing time take a hit coming out of the team's bye week. He finished fifth among Chargers receivers in snaps Monday, with practice-squad call-up Keelan Doss finishing ahead of him. Even with Mike Williams (knee) out for the season, Davis doesn't look as though he'll be much more than a depth option at receiver, though the fourth-round rookie out of TCU should maintain his role as the Chargers' top return man.