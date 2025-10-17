Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Davis has been sidelined for the Chargers' last three games due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice all week, and his status for Week 7 may not be known until the Chargers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The 2023 fourth-rounder was primarily deployed on special teams as a returner prior to his injury, and those duties would likely be handled by rookie fifth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith and practice squad running back Nyheim Hines if Davis is not cleared to return.