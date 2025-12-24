Davis (ankle) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's practice.

Davis has missed the Chargers' past two games while dealing with an ankle injury. His DNP listing to begin this week isn't a promising sign for his return to action, though he'll have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity this week ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Texans. Davis has had a minor role on offense when healthy, but he's also worked as the team's lead kick and punt returner, and those duties have fallen to KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Ladd McConkey, respectively, while Davis has been out.