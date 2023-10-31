Davis caught his two lone targets for four yards Sunday in the Chargers' 30-13 win over the Bears.
One week after having multiple running plays schemed for him, Davis wasn't unlocked in a contest that became uncompetitive quickly. With just nine offensive snaps Sunday and only 11 the week prior, it's hard to suggest the 23-year-old has much fantasy value save for deeper leagues.
