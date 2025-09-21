Chargers' Derius Davis: Exits with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a knee injury.
Davis suffered the injury late in the second quarter, and he is being evaluated in the locker room to determine whether he can return. Ladd McConkey and Hassan Haskins are the top candidates to handle punt-return duties for as long as Davis is out of the game.
