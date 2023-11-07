Davis did not record a yard on his lone reception in Monday's 27-6 win over the Jets, but he did return a 87-yard punt return to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Davis only played offensive snaps as the Jets' offense barely put up a fight. The rookie did kick off the scoring for the Chargers on the second punt of the game, returning it 87 yards for a massive special teams touchdown. It's clear the electric speedster can be a gamechanger when he has the ball, but to this point he's hardly been utilized by the offense.