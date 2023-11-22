Davis caught his lone target for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Davis operated as the Chargers' No. 4 wide receiver, playing just seven of the 65 offensive snaps Sunday. The rookie's utilization leaves much to be desired, yet he has proven to have the ability to make plays with his impressive speed. Nonetheless, Davis shouldn't be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Chargers host the Ravens in Week 12.