Davis (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Davis has missed the Chargers' last three games due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 3 versus the Broncos, but his activity Wednesday signals he could have a chance to return in Week 7. If he can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday, he could even avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

