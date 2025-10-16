Chargers' Derius Davis: Manages limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Davis has missed the Chargers' last three games due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 3 versus the Broncos, but his activity Wednesday signals he could have a chance to return in Week 7. If he can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday, he could even avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
