Davis was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Davis previously dealt with a hamstring issue and missed two games in late October as a result, but it's not clear if his current injury is related. The second-year wideout's chance of suiting up Sunday against Tampa Bay should gain clarity based on his practice participation the remainder of the week. Davis has played a limited role in Los Angeles' offense with no more than two catches in any game this season, but he's also served as the team's primary kick and punt returner.