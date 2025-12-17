Chargers' Derius Davis: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
The third-year pro was sidelined for the Week 15 win over the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's still dealing with the issue. Davis likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday to play in the Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.
