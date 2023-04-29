The Chargers selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Davis posted an impressive 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine, though that is paired with size concerns as he stands only 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds. His stature limited him to relatively uninspiring college production, though he did manage 42 receptions for 531 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at TCU. As a rookie, Davis will pair up with college teammate Quentin Johnston to add depth to a Chargers' wideout corps headed by returnees Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.