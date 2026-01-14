Davis caught two passes (on three targets) for 10 yards, logged 484 yards on 18 kick returns and 77 yards on 11 punt returns over 11 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2025.

Davis finished the 2025 campaign by turning four kickoff returns into 100 yards during the Chargers' AFC wild-card round loss to the Patriots on Sunday. The third-year pro was limited to a return role in 2025 while buried on the wide receiver depth chart behind the likes of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and rookie second-rounder Tre' Harris. Davis is under contract with the Chargers in 2026 and will likely serve as the team's returner unless an expanded role on offense emerges over the offseason.