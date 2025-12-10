Chargers' Derius Davis: Non-participant at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Davis is nursing an ankle injury suffered during Monday's win over the Eagles. He'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field in advance of Sunday's road game against the Chiefs. Hassan Haskins will stand to handle an expanded role in the return game if Davis isn't able to play Week 15.
More News
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Hurts ankle, questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Will play Week 7•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Could play vs. Indianapolis•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Manages limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Remains sidelined against Miami•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Doesn't practice Wednesday•