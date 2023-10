Davis caught both of his targets for 16 yards in the 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Davis didn't see a significant snaps bump with Mike Williams (knee) out, as he played just 16 snaps compared to Quentin Johnston's 33. The speedy rookie will have a situational role as a field stretcher moving forward, but it's hard to imagine Davis operating as anything more unless another injury occurs atop the depth chart.