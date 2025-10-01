Davis (knee) is not present at the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Davis sustained a knee injury Week 3 versus the Broncos and was held out of the Chargers' loss to the Giants in Week 4 as a result. For any chance of retaking the field Sunday versus the Commanders, Davis will need to resume practicing in at least a limited capacity Thursday and/or Friday. He hasn't yet been targeted this season but has carried the ball twice for five yards and contributed in the return game.