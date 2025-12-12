Davis (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The TCU product didn't practice all week after sustaining an ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 14 win over the Eagles, so it's no surprise he won't play Sunday. Davis has operated as the team's top return man in 2025, tallying 464 kick-return yards and 66 punt-return yards through 10 appearances. While he's out in Week 15, expect KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Ladd McConkey to serve as Los Angeles' kick and punt returners, respectively.