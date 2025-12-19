default-cbs-image
Davis (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

After not practicing all week, Davis will miss his second-straight game due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 14. The 25-year-old operates as the team's primary kick returner. While he is out, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Ladd McConkey are expected to take a bigger load as kick and punt returners, respectively.

