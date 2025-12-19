Chargers' Derius Davis: Out for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
After not practicing all week, Davis will miss his second-straight game due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 14. The 25-year-old operates as the team's primary kick returner. While he is out, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Ladd McConkey are expected to take a bigger load as kick and punt returners, respectively.
More News
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Out for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Non-participant at practice•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Hurts ankle, questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Will play Week 7•
-
Chargers' Derius Davis: Could play vs. Indianapolis•