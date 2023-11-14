Davis caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions.

The rookie speedster played a career-high 15 offensive snaps in what became a shootout almost from the word go. One week after registering an 84-yard punt return touchdown, Davis ripped off a nice 27-yard kick return and now has four games with at least a combined 30 return yards. The lack of playing time will make it difficult to roster the rookie even in deeper fantasy leagues, but he's clearly a scheduled playmaker for an offense that has been inconsistent at times this year.