Davis played all 12 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos and returned two kickoffs for 44 yards.

For the first time in his 13 appearances this season, Davis failed to take a snap on offense, with the Chargers prioritizing all of Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton ahead of him at receiver. The Chargers will return Joshua Palmer (knee) from injured reserve for Thursday's game in Las Vegas, so Davis is set to drop down another spot on the depth chart. Davis should continue to remain active on game days through his role as the Chargers' top option on kickoff and punt returns.