Davis (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was held to limited practice participation Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but he logged a full session Friday, suggesting that he's recovered from the issue in time to play Sunday. With the second-year wideout back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Chargers' top kick and punt returner in Week 15. Davis could also have increased offensive opportunities with Jalen Reagor (finger) sidelined Sunday.