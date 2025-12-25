Davis (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Davis will miss a third consecutive game due to his lingering ankle issue. He wasn't able to take the practice field in any capacity during Week 17 prep, meaning Davis' status could also be up-in-the-air again in Week 18. As long as Davis remains sidelined, KeAndre Lambert-Smith will stand to operate as the Chargers' starting kick returner, while Ladd McConkey takes over punt-return duties.