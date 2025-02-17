Davis appeared in 15 regular-season games in his sophomore campaign, making 13 catches on 17 targets for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also totaled 759 yards on kick and punt return duties.

Davis' second season looked a lot like his rookie campaign from a statistical standpoint. His 112 yards through the air bested his 66 from last season though, and his two touchdowns were the first of his career. The 24-year-old still has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract and likely will be pegged for return duties again in 2025, while he works to earn a greater share of the receiving work moving forward.