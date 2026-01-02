Davis (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Davis was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice, just in time to dodge any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game. The kick and punt returner will play in his first game since he suffered his ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 14 win over the Eagles. The 25-year-old is set to reclaim primary kickoff return duties from rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He is also set to replace Ladd McConkey as the primary punt returner for the team.