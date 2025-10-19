Chargers' Derius Davis: Will play Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Davis was limited in practice all week, but he has been cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. The 2023 fourth-rounder has mostly been used as a returner this season and should see most of his playing time Sunday on special teams.
