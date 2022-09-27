The Chargers claimed Tuszka off of waivers from the Titans on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Tuszka was waived by Tennesse on Monday, but he'll now have another shot in the NFL with the Chargers after the team claimed him off waivers Tuesday. The 26-year-old figures to add depth for Los Angeles, while fellow edge rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss time with a significant groin injury.