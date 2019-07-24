Chargers' Derrick Gore: Gets chance with Chargers
Gore signed a contract with the Chargers on Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
With star running back Melvin Gordon holding out from camp, Gore provides the Chargers with more depth at the position. The undrafted free agent rushed for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns across two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe after having transferred from Alabama.
