Chargers' Derrick Gore: Leads team in rushing

Gore toted the rock 12 times for 64 yards a a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.

Gore entered the game with the last slate of Charger offensive players, but he made his mark felt with a strong rushing performance. With Melvin Gordon's holdout still going strong, San Diego will likely have to carry a third (technically fourth) back. It appears Detrez Newsome is the leading candidate to win that job, but we will find out when roster cuts are due Saturday.

Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...