Chargers' Derrick Gore: Leads team in rushing
Gore toted the rock 12 times for 64 yards a a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.
Gore entered the game with the last slate of Charger offensive players, but he made his mark felt with a strong rushing performance. With Melvin Gordon's holdout still going strong, San Diego will likely have to carry a third (technically fourth) back. It appears Detrez Newsome is the leading candidate to win that job, but we will find out when roster cuts are due Saturday.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...