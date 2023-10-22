James (ankle) will be active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

James sustained a minor ankle injury during practice Thursday, which left him sidelined for Friday's session and thus questionable to play Week 7. The three-time Pro Bowler was reportedly considered a game-time decision, so it appears he was able to make it through pregame warmups well enough to suit up Sunday. Over four games this season, James has tallied 27 tackles and two passes defended, and he should continue to play a crucial, do-it-all role in the Chargers defense.