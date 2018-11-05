Chargers' Derwin James: Adds 11 tackles to ledger
James recorded 11 tackles (four solo) during the 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
James didn't really stuff the stat sheet, but he did tie for the team-lead in tackles with Jatavis Brown. The rookie safety has been impressive thus far and should be set for another prime matchup against the Raiders next week.
