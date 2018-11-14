James recorded nine tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's victory over Oakland.

James wasn't able to log a sack, but on one play he pancaked Raiders running back Jalen Richard in a way that made quarterback Derek Carr back fall into the arms of Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell. All in all, James has averaged over seven tackles per game this season and, given his potential to fill the stat sheet, should continue to be viewed as a blue-chip IDP asset.

