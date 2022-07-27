Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that James will be held out of practice until his contract situation is resolved, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was arguably the Chargers' best defensive player in 2021, registering 118 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions on the way to his second career Pro Bowl selection. The safety is already on the books for $9.05 million in 2022 after the Chargers exercised the team option on his rookie deal last spring, but he and the team will still have the ability to negotiate a long-term deal. James underwent surgery in February to repair a torn left labrum, but he appears to be fully recovered from that injury and shouldn't face any limitations once he reports to camp.