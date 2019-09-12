James (foot) is targeting a return to the field during the 2019 season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

James is working to recover from a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, for which he underwent surgery Aug. 22. His placement on IR guarantees that James will miss at least the first eight games of 2019, but it's possible that he could return in November if his recovery goes as scheduled. If James is indeed able to retake the field his presence will be a notable boost for the Chargers' secondary.