James logged 12 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

No other Chargers defender had more than four tackles in Sunday's win, and James was tied with Alex Singleton for the most tackles in the game. Four of James' 12 tackles went for a loss, including a six-yard sack on Bo Nix midway through the second quarter, which led to a Broncos punt three plays later. Derwin is up to 26 total tackles through three regular-season games, which is tied with Kam Curl and Tre'von Moehrig for second most among safeties behind Talanoa Hufanga (27). Up next for James and the Chargers is a Week 4 road clash against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 28.