James registered five tackles (four solo) and a half sack in Sunday's 38-14 demolition of the Browns.

It's difficult to understate James' role on the defense, as the rookie safety has already developed into arguably the team's top playmaker on the other side of the ball. Through six games, James has secured 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended and recorded an interception and remains one of the better IDP options around, particularly in leagues that award additional points for sacks or turnovers.