Chargers' Derwin James: Caps off exhilarating rookie season
James finished his rookie season with 105 tackles (75 solo), three sacks and three interceptions, plus 14 tackles (10 solo) during the playoffs.
If not for marvelous rookie performances by the Colts' Darius Leonard and the Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch, James would almost be guaranteed the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, transforming a fearsome Chargers defense into a takeaway machine. The All-Pro safety could still easily win the honor, as he was one of only four secondary players to record 100-plus tackles and three or more interceptions this season. James is likely to be one of the premiere fantasy IDP options at safety next season, and given his role is expected to expand in Year 2, there's reason to believe the versatile safety could be one of the best defensive fantasy players overall.
