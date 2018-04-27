Chargers' Derwin James: Chargers land at 17
The Chargers selected James in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 17th overall.
James simply should not have fallen this far, and he's likely a big steal for the Chargers. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the former Florida State star is an elite athlete with a versatile defensive back skill set, which should afford the ability to seamlessly switch between safety and corner depending on the formation. With a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, a 132-inch broad jump and a big wing span, James' range is almost incomparable. He's very much a candidate to immediately stand out as an IDP.
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen? Dave Richard...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...