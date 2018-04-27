Chargers' Derwin James: Chargers pick at 17 overall
The Chargers selected James in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 17th overall.
James simply should not have fallen this far, and he's likely a big steal for the Chargers. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the former Florida State star is an elite athlete with a versatile defensive back skill set, which should afford the ability to seamlessly switch between safety and corner depending on the formation. With a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, a 132-inch broad jump and a big wing span, James' range is almost incomparable. He's very much a candidate to immediately stand out as an IDP.
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen? Dave Richard...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...