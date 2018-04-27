Chargers' Derwin James: Chargers pick at 17 overall

The Chargers selected James in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

James simply should not have fallen this far, and he's likely a big steal for the Chargers. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the former Florida State star is an elite athlete with a versatile defensive back skill set, which should afford the ability to seamlessly switch between safety and corner depending on the formation. With a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, a 132-inch broad jump and a big wing span, James' range is almost incomparable. He's very much a candidate to immediately stand out as an IDP.