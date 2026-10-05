James (hamstring) is considered week-to-week ahead of the team's Week 5 matchup with Denver, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

James was unavailable for Sunday's 30-23 loss to Seattle while nursing a hamstring issue, and head coach Jim Harbaugh outlined that the safety may need to miss more action moving forward. James was a limited participant at practice throughout the last week, and he'll likely have to log a full practice in order to avoid an injury designation before the team's contest against the Broncos in Week 5.